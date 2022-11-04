Russia's Lukoil rejects private equity firm's offer to buy its Sicily refinery -FT
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil (LKOH.MM) has declined an offer to sell its refinery in Sicily, Italy to U.S. private equity firm Crossbridge Energy Partners, after it questioned the firm's ability to pay for the deal, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people close to the talks.
Lukoil and Crossbridge Energy did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for Comment.
