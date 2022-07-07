Russia's M.Video partners with Uzbekistan white goods maker Artel

Summary

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian electronics retailer M.Video-Eldorado (MVID.MM) on Thursday announced a partnership with Uzbekistan household appliances manufacturer Artel.

M.Video-Eldorado will become the exclusive retailer of Artel products in Russia, with products to reach the market by July or August.

Artel is Central Asia's largest household appliances manufacturer and has partnerships with Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Shivaki and Viessmann.

Some Western appliance manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics and Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N), have exited Russia or suspended shipments to the market after Western countries imposed sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

