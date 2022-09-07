Russia's Novatek not interested in Fortum's Russia assets, CEO says
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Wednesday it does not want to acquire the Russian assets of Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), and that France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) was set to stay actively involved in the Russian energy industry.
CEO Leonid Mikhelson said TotalEnergies were interested in the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG-2 projects to exploit Russia's liquefied natural gas reserves.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Mikhelson said the Arctic LNG-2 project would launch next year.
