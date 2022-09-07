Russia's Novatek not interested in Fortum's Russia assets, CEO says

Participants walk past the stand of Novatek company during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Novatek (NVTK.MM) said on Wednesday it does not want to acquire the Russian assets of Finland's Fortum (FORTUM.HE), and that France's TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) was set to stay actively involved in the Russian energy industry.

CEO Leonid Mikhelson said TotalEnergies were interested in the Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG-2 projects to exploit Russia's liquefied natural gas reserves.

Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, Mikhelson said the Arctic LNG-2 project would launch next year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.