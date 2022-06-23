Russia's Promsvyazbank in talks to buy SMP Bank -Kommersant cites sources

The logo of Promsvyazbank is seen at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Promsvyazbank is in talks to buy fellow sanctioned lender SMP Bank and has already carried out due diligence work, the Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Promsvyazbank, one of Russia's 13 "systemically important credit institutions", offers a wide range of services but has focused on state employees and the defence sector since it was bailed out by the central bank in 2017.

Promsvyazbank was targeted with U.S. sanctions in February.

Kommersant said the companies began discussing the possible acquisition in December. SMP Bank, which was placed under U.S. sanctions in 2014, is majority owned by the Rotenberg family. Washington says Arkady and Boris Rotenberg have close ties to President Vladimir Putin.

Promsvyazbank and SMP Bank did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

