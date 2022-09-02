Russia's Sberbank sells off majority stake in Swiss subsidiary

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) said on Friday it had sold off a majority stake in its Swiss subsidiary to local firm m3 Groupe Holding SA.

The business will operate under the new name "TradeXBank AG" and continue to focus on the commodity trade finance sector, Sberbank said in a statement.

Sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia over Ukraine have severely hit Sberbank's overseas operations. In early March it announced plans to quit almost all European markets.

