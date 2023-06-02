Russia's VTB Bank sets SPO price, could raise up to $2.4 bln

The logo of VTB bank is seen on the bank's headquarters in Tehran, Iran, May 23, 2023. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned lender VTB (VTBR.MM) on Friday set the price for its secondary public offering (SPO) at 0.018225 roubles per share, implying a maximum capital raising of 196.5 billion roubles ($2.43 billion).

A total of 9.3 trillion shares with a par value of 0.01 roubles each will be placed by public subscription, VTB said.

The bank expects to bounce back to profit this year after a huge net loss in 2022 as Western sanctions hit Russia's financial sector.

CEO Andrei Kostin has presented the SPO, as well as other additional share issues this year, as a means to help the bank resolve capital problems.

($1 = 80.7100 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Jason Neely

