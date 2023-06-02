Russia's VTB Bank sets SPO price, could raise up to $2.4 bln
MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned lender VTB (VTBR.MM) on Friday set the price for its secondary public offering (SPO) at 0.018225 roubles per share, implying a maximum capital raising of 196.5 billion roubles ($2.43 billion).
A total of 9.3 trillion shares with a par value of 0.01 roubles each will be placed by public subscription, VTB said.
The bank expects to bounce back to profit this year after a huge net loss in 2022 as Western sanctions hit Russia's financial sector.
CEO Andrei Kostin has presented the SPO, as well as other additional share issues this year, as a means to help the bank resolve capital problems.
($1 = 80.7100 roubles)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessEQT to take UK's Dechra Pharma private for $5.6 bln
Swedish investment firm EQT will take Dechra Pharmaceuticals private in a deal with an equity value of 4.46 billion pounds ($5.62 billion), the British veterinary drugmaker said on Friday.