Russia's Yandex buys Uber's stake in joint venture for $702.5 mln















MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex (YNDX.O) said on Friday it had bought Uber's (UBER.N) stake in their joint taxi venture for $702.5 million.

"As a result of the deal, Yandex will become the sole owner of the group, which includes a taxi ordering service, carsharing and scooter rental," Yandex said in a statement.

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.