1 minute read
RWE has started sales process for Czech gas storage business
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, has started a process to divest its gas storage business in the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, adding it had already received encouraging feedback from potential European buyers.
"The importance and attractiveness of the business is undisputed, especially in the current situation," a spokesperson for the company said, adding the sales process was well advanced.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.