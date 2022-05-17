RWE has started sales process for Czech gas storage business

The logo of the German power supplier RWE is pictured at the RWE headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, has started a process to divest its gas storage business in the Czech Republic, it said on Tuesday, adding it had already received encouraging feedback from potential European buyers.

"The importance and attractiveness of the business is undisputed, especially in the current situation," a spokesperson for the company said, adding the sales process was well advanced.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

