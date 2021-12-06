S Immo to launch partial offer for Immofinanz shares

The logo of Austrian real estate group Immofinanz is pictured on top of the company's headquarters building in Vienna August 13, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company S Immo (SIAG.VI) said on Monday it would increase its shareholding in rival Immofinanz (IMFI.VI) to about 25%, a move that follows Germany-listed CPI Property's plans to launch a mandatory takeover offer for Immofinanz.

S Immo said it would pay 23.00 euros ($25.98) for each Immofinanz share, compared to the 21.20 euros in CPI's offer, to increase its shareholding in Immofinanz from its current stake of 14.2% by way of a voluntary partial offer.

"The price per Immofinanz share offered by CPI for control is not adequate. We as a major shareholder will therefore not tender into this offer," Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Paul Carrel

