Safilo in talks with LVMH's Thelios to sell its Longarone plant

ROME, June 26 (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo is in advanced talks with French luxury house LVMH (LVMH.PA)'s Thelios unit over the sale of its plant in the northeastern town of Longarone, the group said on Monday.

The maker of frames for Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger said in a statement that negotiations with spectacles maker Thelios were aimed at preserving the plant's know-how and keeping a "significant number" of its employees.

Earlier this year Reuters reported from sources the group had started negotiations with potential buyers over the possible sale of Longarone plant due to overcapacity.

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Cristina Carlevaro















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.