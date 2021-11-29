S.Africa's Impala Platinum offers to buy metals producer Royal Bafokeng

A truck drives past the entrance to the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Rasimone mine near Phokeng in the North West province October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's Impala Platinum (IMPJ.J) said on Monday it was planning to make an offer to buy smaller platinum group metals producer Royal Bafokeng (RBPJ.J) for 150 rand per share in a cash-and-stock deal.

In a separate statement, Royal Bafokeng said that at this stage its independent board does not express any view or recommendation on the merits of the offer.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

