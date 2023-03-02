Saga ends talks with Australia's Open without reaching agreement















March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Saga plc (SAGA.L) said on Thursday exclusive talks with Australian insurance group Open about a potential sale of its underwriting arm had ended without an agreement.

In January, Saga, which sells cruise holidays as well as insurance to over 50-year-olds, said it was considering selling Acromas Insurance Co, the underwriting unit of its wider insurance division, to help pay down debt.

Saga's insurance division – the largest business of the group – has been grappling with rising claims, which led to a half-year loss and a warning on full-year earnings in September.

The company said it still expected to report full year results in line with guidance given in January.

Shares of the firm were down 1.4% at 172 pence as of 0924 GMT.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee











