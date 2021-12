The logo of Sanofi is seen at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) said on Tuesday it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion.

Sanofi said it will also pay Amunix up to $225 million based on certain future development milestones.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru

