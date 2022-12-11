Sanofi Says it does not intend to make an offer for horizon, leaving Amgen as sole bidder















Dec 11 (Reuters) - French health group Sanofi (SASY.PA) said on Sunday that it no longer intends to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc <HZNP.O>, leaving Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) as the only remaining bidder.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Amgen was in advanced talks to buy Horizon. A deal could be finalised by Monday assuming the talks with Amgen don’t fall apart, the report added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff











