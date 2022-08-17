1 minute read
Santos expects proceeds from sale of 5% stake in PNG LNG around $1.5 bln
MELBOURNE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd (STO.AX) expects to reap proceeds from the sale of a 5% stake in PNG LNG in Papua New Guinea "in line with market consensus on valuation", Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said on Wednesday.
Analysts expect the stake to fetch around $1.5 billion.
Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
