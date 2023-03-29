Satellite company SES confirms talks with Intelsat

Picture illustration of Intelsat logo and satellite model
Satellite model is placed on Intelsat logo in this picture illustration taken April 4, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - Satellite company SES (SESFg.LU) confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks with its peer Intelsat over a possible combination of their businesses.

"In response to rumours in the market, SES S.A. confirms that the company has engaged in discussions regarding a possible combination with Intelsat. At this stage, there can be no certainty that a transaction would materialise," said SES.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next