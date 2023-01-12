Saudi Arabia's wealth fund raises Nintendo stake to 6%
TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has increased its stake in Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) to 6%, a filing showed on Thursday, reflecting the sovereign wealth fund's growing exposure to the Japanese video gaming industry.
PIF's stake in the Kyoto-based company has risen from 5.01% to 6.07%, according to the ownership report filed with Japanese regulators.
PIF revealed its 5% stake in Nintendo in a regulatory filing in May last year, stating that it was made for investment purposes. It has also taken stakes in video game companies Nexon (3659.T), Capcom (9697.T), and Koei Tecmo (3635.T). read more
Nintendo shares were down 1.8% in the morning.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsPAG, Mapletree to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre for $713 mln
Asia-focused investment firm PAG and Singapore-based real estate group Mapletree Investments said on Thursday they have entered into a 50-50 joint venture to buy Hong Kong's Goldin Financial Global Centre from receivers for $713 million.
- DealsBain Capital buys stake in biomass firm for $400 mln
Bain Capital Private Equity said on Thursday it has completed a deal to acquire a stake in EcoCeres Inc, a biomass firm majority owned by Hong Kong & China Gas , as the Boston-based investor strives to ramp up its sustainable investment.