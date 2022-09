CAIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Saudi Ports Authority signed seven contracts and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with public and private sector partners worth more than 900 million riyals ($239 million), state news agency SPA reported on Wednesday.

The deals include projects such as establishment of a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port, SPA added.

($1 = 3.7650 riyals)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.