Saudi property developer Dar Global to list in London on Feb. 28















Feb 23 (Reuters) - Saudi property developer Dar Global said on Thursday it plans to directly list in London Stock Exchange's main market at a valuation of about $600 million.

Dar Global said it is expected to list its entire issued ordinary share capital on Feb. 28, adding that the listing was approved by Britain's Financial Conduct Authority.

Dar Global completed a private placement by issuing about 21 million shares at $3.33 per share to raise $72 million, the company said.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru











