Saudia to buy up to 100 Lilium electric aircraft for domestic network
RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed an agreement with German electric plane maker Lilium (5KD.F) to buy up to 100 of its aircraft for use on Saudia's domestic network, the state carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Saudi CEO Ibrahim Koshy said the planes would be "a premium service" that carry four to six passengers, adding "it shows Saudia's commitment to sustainability because we're talking about 100% electric aircraft and we are the first airline in the MENA region that's introducing this as part of their network."
Certification by regulators is expected in 2025, he said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessIndia's Dabur posts lower profit as costs rise, enters seasoning business
Dabur India on Wednesday reported a fall in quarterly profit as higher commodity prices weighed on margins, and said it would acquire a majority stake in spices and seasoning maker Badshah Masala.
- DealsNeptune Energy in talks to sell German oil and gas assets -sources
British oil company Neptune Energy is in advanced talks to sell its oil and gas assets in Germany to private equity firm Shorelight, industry sources told Reuters.