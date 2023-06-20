Saudi's PIF emerges as lead bidder for $2.5 bln Vale base metals stake - Bloomberg News

Saudi launch Public Investment Fund Strategy 2021-2025
Governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al Jadaan, Tourism Minister Ahmed Aqeel Al Khateeb, Minister of State Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Commerce Minister Majid Abdullah Al Qasabi, Investment Minister Khalid Abdulaziz Al Falih and Advisor to Royal Court Mohamed Mazyed Altwaijri pose for photo during meeting to Launch Public Investment Fund Strategy 2021-2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 24, 2021. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS /File Photo

June 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) is emerging as the leading bidder to acquire a $2.5 billion stake in Brazilian miner Vale's (VALE3.SA) nickel and copper operations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

PIF might do the deal for a roughly 10% stake through a joint venture it set up in January with Saudi Arabian state miner Maaden, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The wealth fund is poised to beat out rival bidders including Japan's Mitsui & Co (8031.T) and the Qatar Investment Authority, the report said, adding that it may take at least several weeks to reach a formal agreement.

Vale in May had received binding offers for a stake in its base metal unit, local newspaper Valor Economico had reported.

Earlier this year, the miner had said it expected an advance in its efforts to sell its stake to come in the first half of this year.

PIF declined to comment, while Vale did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar

