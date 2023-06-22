Saudi's SAMI signs pact with Safran Helicopter Engines for engine maintenance
June 23 (Reuters) - State-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries(SAMI) signed an agreement with France's Safran Helicopter Engines (SAF.PA) for engine maintenance and repair, the Saudi state news agency said late on Thursday.
The agreement includes "technical assistance and qualification, development of technical infrastructure, and technical training for Saudi talents who will earn their top qualifications through Safran Helicopter Engines' facility in Tarnos, France," state news agency SPA said.
