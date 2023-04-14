Sega nears deal to acquire Angry Birds maker Rovio for $1 billion- WSJ
April 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc (6460.T) is nearing a deal to acquire Rovio Entertainment (ROVIO.HE), the company behind the 'Angry Birds' mobile game, for about $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(This story has been corrected to say 'Angry Birds,' not Bird, and adds the source in the headline)
