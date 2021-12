Sempra Energy headquarters is pictured in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Sempra Energy (SRE.N) said on Tuesday it would sell 10% of its stake in its business platform, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, to a unit of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for $1.785 billion in cash.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

