Serica Energy board rejects Kistos' $1.23-billion merger proposal

July 12 (Reuters) - Serica Energy (SQZ.L) has rejected a merger proposal from energy investment firm Kistos (KIST.L) that valued the oil and gas firm at 1.04 billion pounds ($1.23 billion).

The details of the proposal was made public by Kistos on Tuesday, which had made a cash-and-stock offer of 382 pence per share in an effort to create a combined entity and strengthen foothold in the North Sea.

London-listed Kistos, which has a market capitalisation of 388.1 million pounds compared with Serica's 839 million pounds, said its proposals in May for Serica were rejected.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Serica, however, on July 1, approached Kistos with a cash-and-stock offer of 438 pence per Kistos share, which was rejected by the investment company's board.

On Monday, Kistos completed its acquisition of a 20% stake in the Greater Laggan Area producing offshore gas fields in the U.K, from French oil major TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA).

($1 = 0.8432 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.