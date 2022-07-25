1 minute read
Serica rejects Kistos' revised $1.4 bln buyout offer
July 25 (Reuters) - Serica Energy (SQZ.L) has rejected a revised merger proposal again from energy investment firm Kistos (KIST.L), which valued the British oil and gas group at nearly 1.2 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).
Kistos disclosed on Monday details of the proposal, which comprised a cash-and-stock offer of 425 pence per share, representing a premium of 19% to Serica stock's last close.
($1 = 0.8356 pounds)
Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
