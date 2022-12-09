Several potential buyers in talks over Lukoil-owned refinery, Italy says

A man walks in front of the headquarters of LUKOIL in Sofia July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

ROME, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There are several Italian and international investors interested in a Lukoil-owned refinery based in Sicily, Italy's industry ministry said on Friday, adding talks over the sale of the asset were ongoing and proved the value of the plant.

Due to its strategic role for Italy, the plant is subject to the so-called golden power regulation, the ministry added in a statement.

Reporting by Alvise Armellini; writing by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni

