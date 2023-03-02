SGS divests vehicle inspection business to Macadam Europe
ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - SGS (SGSN.S) is divesting its automotive asset assessment and retail network services business to Belgium's Macadam Europe, the Swiss company said on Thursday.
The business carries out inspections for leased and new vehicles as well as dealership standard audits. It currently has around 250 employees in 19 countries in Europe and Turkey, and had revenues of roughly 21 million euros ($22.34 million) in 2022, SGS said.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
($1 = 0.9399 euros)
