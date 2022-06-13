Shareholder LGIM says has "strong reservations" about Capricorn/Tullow merger

Workers are seen at an oil exploration site in Bulisa district approximately 244km (152 miles) North-West of Kampala January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Legal & General Investment Management has "strong reservations" about a proposed merger between Capricorn Energy (CNE.L) and Tullow Oil (TLW.L), the shareholder in both companies said on Monday.

"In our capacity as a responsible investor, we have strong reservations about the proposed transaction," LGIM, the investment arm of UK insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L), said in a statement.

"It is our opinion that there is no clear strategic rationale for the combination."

Tullow and Capricorn agreed an all-share merger earlier this month in a deal worth around $827 million paid in newly-issued Tullow shares.

The deal, which still needs shareholder approval from both groups, would allow indebted Tullow to end a payout drought for its shareholders with the aid of Capricorn's cash. read more

LGIM has a 3.91% stake in Capricorn and 1.74% stake in Tullow.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Shadia Nasralla

