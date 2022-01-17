Shares of Japan's Gree jump, purported blog post later removed

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Gree (3632.T) jumped on Monday following a purported media report that circulated online, but the blog that appeared to have carried it was no longer accessible and the company said it had not made any announcement.

Shares in Gree rose as much as 5.9% after the purported report said it would be acquired.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by David Dolan

