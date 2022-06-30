Shares in medical labs companies Fleury, Pardini soar with deal announcement

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical laboratories firm Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA) will acquire smaller rival Instituto Hermes Pardini SA (PARD3.SA), it said on Thursday, sending shares in both companies sharply higher.

Following the announcement, shares in Fleury were up roughly 14% to 16.09 reais in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo, making it the top gainer on Brazil's Bovespa stock index, which fell 1.6%. Pardini stock was up 20.7%, at 20.22 reais.

Fleury will acquire Pardini in a cash and stock deal. Pardini shareholders will receive 2.15 reais per share, resulting in a 273 million reais ($52 million) total cash payment.

Pardini shareholders will then receive 1.213 Fleury shares per each Pardini share.

Considering closing prices on Wednesday, Fleury proposed the payment of a 14% premium to Pardini shareholders, Credit Suisse analyst Mauricio Cepeda wrote in a note to clients. Before the announcement, Fleury's market capitalization was 4.4 billion reais, double Pardini's 2.2 billion.

On Wednesday closing prices, the deal value would be close to 2.5 billion reais, around $475 million.

Fleury said the transaction would add up to 190 million reais ($36.3 million) to the combined company's annual EBITDA. Credit Suisse estimated synergies between the two companies could reach 600 million reais per year.

The company will issue up to 70.5 million shares to pay for the deal, Fleury said. The transaction is subject to approval by Brazil's antitrust watchdog CADE, Fleury added.

($1 = 5.2570 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Tatiana Bautzer and Paula Laier; Editing by David Goodman, Jason Neely, Barbara Lewis and Alison Williams

