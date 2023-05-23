Stock photos repository Shutterstock to acquire Giphy in $53 mln deal
May 23 (Reuters) - Stock photos repository Shutterstock Inc (SSTK.N) said on Tuesday it would buy animated-images platform Giphy Inc from Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) for $53 million in cash.
The transaction will be funded by existing cash-on-hand and includes an intellectual property-sharing deal that would allow Meta continued access to Giphy's content, Shutterstock said.
Shutterstock, whose shares moved up 4% premarket, made no changes to its 2023 revenue and adjusted earnings margin guidance.
The deal is expected to close next month.
