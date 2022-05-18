Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake - sources

A model of a wind turbine with the Siemens Gamesa logo is displayed outside the annual general shareholders meeting in Zamudio, Spain, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is preparing a bid to buy the remaining third of Spanish-listed wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) it does not already own, two people familiar with the matter said.

The stake is currently worth 3.14 billion euros ($3.31 billion).

Bloomberg first reported the news.

A spokesperson for Siemens Energy declined to comment.

Sources told Reuters earlier this year that Siemens Energy is looking at options for how to best acquire the remaining stake, adding a deal could materialise by summer. read more

($1 = 0.9497 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray

