Siemens Energy plans bid for remaining Siemens Gamesa stake - sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) is preparing a bid to buy the remaining third of Spanish-listed wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) it does not already own, two people familiar with the matter said.
The stake is currently worth 3.14 billion euros ($3.31 billion).
Bloomberg first reported the news.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
A spokesperson for Siemens Energy declined to comment.
Sources told Reuters earlier this year that Siemens Energy is looking at options for how to best acquire the remaining stake, adding a deal could materialise by summer. read more
($1 = 0.9497 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.