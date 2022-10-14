Siemens Energy sells majority stake in Russia-based joint venture















FRANKFURT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) has sold a 65% stake in a Russia-based gas turbine firm to joint venture partner Inter Rao (IRAO.MM), a spokesperson for the German company said, in line with its strategy to exit the country.

No financial details were disclosed.

The news was first reported by the Interfax news agency.

Siemens Energy in August said it might sell or wind down its Russian business and that it was in touch with public authorities to work through the details.

In the company's 2021 fiscal year, Russia accounted for a low single-digit percentage share of Siemens Energy's total sales of 28.5 billion euros ($27.7 billion), it said earlier this year.

($1 = 1.0273 euros)

