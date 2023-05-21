Siemens Gamesa agrees to sell Windar Renovables stake to Bridgepoint
BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa has signed an agreement to sell its 32% stake in Windar Renovables to Bridgepoint (BPTB.L), a spokesperson for Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE), Siemens Gamesa's parent, said on Sunday.
The spokesperson declined to comment on the price for the sale of the stake in Windar, a Spanish maker of towers for wind turbines.
“The sale of Siemens Gamesa’s stake in Windar is a natural decision for us, as part of our strategy to focus on our core business: wind turbine design, manufacturing including blades, installation and maintenance," Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsMexico takes over part of Grupo Mexico railway, spooking investors
Mexico's government on Friday took over part of a railway in southern Mexico operated by a unit of Grupo Mexico , sending shares in the mining and infrastructure company tumbling more than 4% after the expropriation.
- DealsCzech EPH has delivered 'coherent plan' for Steag purchase, board member says
German utility Steag, which has been put up for sale by its owners, awaits binding bids by the beginning of June, one of its supervisory board members told a newspaper, adding Czech energy group EPH has presented what could form the basis of a deal.
- DealsSilver Lake acquires minority stake in TeamSystem for $660 million
Italian cloud software maker TeamSystem said on Friday that private equity firm Silver Lake has agreed to acquire a minority stake in the company from Hellman & Friedman (H&F).