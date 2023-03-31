Siemens partially reverses writedown on stake in former subsidiary Siemens Energy
BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Friday said it has partially reversed a multi-billion dollar writedown on its stake at its former subsidiary Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) as the company's shares have risen recently.
The stake value of Siemens, which holds 32% in Siemens Energy, rose by 1.59 billion euros at the end of the first quarter, the company said.
In June, Siemens said it was booking a writedown that resulted in a negative 2.8 billion euro impact on the German engineering company's third quarter net income due to the fall in the value of Siemens Energy.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.