Siemens partially reverses writedown on stake in former subsidiary Siemens Energy

BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) on Friday said it has partially reversed a multi-billion dollar writedown on its stake at its former subsidiary Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) as the company's shares have risen recently.

The stake value of Siemens, which holds 32% in Siemens Energy, rose by 1.59 billion euros at the end of the first quarter, the company said.

In June, Siemens said it was booking a writedown that resulted in a negative 2.8 billion euro impact on the German engineering company's third quarter net income due to the fall in the value of Siemens Energy.

