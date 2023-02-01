Silver Lake considers Qualtrics takeover















Feb 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Silver Lake Management said on Wednesday that it was considering a takeover of SAP-backed (SAPG.DE) customer-survey software maker Qualtrics International Inc (XM.O).

Silver Lake, which currently owns 4.2% of Qualtrics, plans to submit a proposal to buy the firm's remaining shares and delist the stock, it said on a filing.

Software maker SAP last week announced plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or 2.5% of its global workforce, and explore the sale of its remaining 71% stake in Qualtrics. read more

It had bought the company in 2019 for $8 billion from founder Ryan Smith.

Shares in Provo, Utah-based Qualtrics jumped 4.8%, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.4 billion.

Qualtrics and SAP did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

