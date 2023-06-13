Silver Lake waives majority stake requirement for Software AG offer















MUNICH, Germany, June 13 (Reuters) - Silver Lake will no longer make its 2.36 billion euro offer to invest in Germany's Software AG (SOWGn.DE) conditional on the private equity firm acquiring more than 50% of the shares, according to a mandatory disclosure issued on Tuesday.

By midday on Tuesday, the investor had only secured 30.5% of shares, despite support from Software AG's management.

By waiving the 50% threshold condition, the offer is automatically extended by two weeks until June 28.

