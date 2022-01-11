Singapore Airlines picks banks for U.S. dollar bond issue -term sheet

SYDNEY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) has mandated banks to work on a U.S dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Citigroup Inc (C.N) and DBS (DBSM.SI) are leading the transaction, with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) as book runners, the term sheet showed.

The airline will start briefings with investors about the deal on Tuesday, the term sheet said.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal is classified as Reg S, which means the bonds can only be purchased by investors outside of the United States.

Calls will begin on Tuesday with investors, the term sheet showed, with the deal to be launched depending on market conditions.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman

