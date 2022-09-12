Singapore's Frasers Hospitality take-private deal fails to gain approval

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Singapore's Frasers Hospitality Trust (FRHO.SI) said on Monday a proposal to take the trust private in a S$1.35 billion ($966.49 million) deal had fallen through due to the failure to get enough shareholder vote in favor of the deal.

Only 74.88% of shareholder votes were cast in favour of the take-private resolution, compared with the 75% required for the resolution to pass.

($1 = 1.3968 Singapore dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.