SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd (051910.KS) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it is investing $566 million to acquire U.S. firm Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO.O) and enter the U.S. anti-cancer drug market.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, LG Chem said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











