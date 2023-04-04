Snam, founding family sell 5% in Italy's Industrie De Nora















MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam (SRG.MI) and the De Nora family have launched an offer to jointly sell a 5% stake in electrode maker Industrie De Nora, Snam said on Tuesday.

After the offering, to be undertaken through an accelerated book building process, Federico De Nora will retain control of the company.

According one bookrunner, the price guidance is 17.08 euros per share compared with a closing price of 18.47 euros on Tuesday.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir











