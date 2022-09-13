1 minute read
Soccer AC Milan investor drops Italian legal efforts to block club sale
MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Blue Skye Financial Partners, who were a minority investor in Italian soccer champions AC Milan, have dropped efforts in an Italian court to try to halt the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) sale of the club, legal sources said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital Partners announced it had closed a deal to buy AC Milan from U.S. fund Elliott. read more
($1 = 0.9971 euros)
Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Alfredo Faieta Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak
