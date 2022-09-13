Soccer AC Milan investor drops Italian legal efforts to block club sale

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The AC Milan logo is pictured on a pennant in a soccer store in downtown Milan, Italy April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Blue Skye Financial Partners, who were a minority investor in Italian soccer champions AC Milan, have dropped efforts in an Italian court to try to halt the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) sale of the club, legal sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month U.S. private equity fund RedBird Capital Partners announced it had closed a deal to buy AC Milan from U.S. fund Elliott. read more

($1 = 0.9971 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Alfredo Faieta Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.