SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake in company to 34%, heads toward buyout - Bloomberg News















Dec 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) billionaire chairman and chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, has raised his stake in the company to 34%, taking him closer to a buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.

Son's stake in the company rose to 34.2% from 32.2% as of end-September, the report said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar











