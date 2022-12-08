SoftBank CEO Son lifts stake in company to 34%, heads toward buyout - Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) billionaire chairman and chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, has raised his stake in the company to 34%, taking him closer to a buyout of the Japanese conglomerate, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday.
Son's stake in the company rose to 34.2% from 32.2% as of end-September, the report said.
