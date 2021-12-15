Softbank's Fortress to buy UK-based Punch Pubs

Representatives of Fortress Investment Group applaud at the New York Stock Exchange while ringing the opening bell, in New York February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Chip East

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Softbank-owned (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group will acquire Punch Pubs & Co, which operates about 1,300 pubs across the United Kingdom, for an undisclosed amount, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday.

"Punch's resilient business model and a suburban and rural estate has enabled it to weather the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," Fortress said in a statement.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

