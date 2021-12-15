Deals
Softbank's Fortress to buy UK-based Punch Pubs
1 minute read
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Softbank-owned (9984.T) Fortress Investment Group will acquire Punch Pubs & Co, which operates about 1,300 pubs across the United Kingdom, for an undisclosed amount, the U.S.-based company said on Wednesday.
"Punch's resilient business model and a suburban and rural estate has enabled it to weather the ongoing challenges of the pandemic," Fortress said in a statement.
Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.