Software AG considers putting itself up for sale-Bloomberg
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Software AG (SOWGn.DE) is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News on Thursday cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
Frankfurt-listed shares of the German business software developer jumped 10.6% on the news.
The company declined to comment.
Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Nadine Schimroszik, Editing by William Maclean
