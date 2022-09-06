Some Shidax units disappointed by board decision to oppose Oisix tender offer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Some business units of Japanese food service firm Shidax Corp (4837.T) said they were "disappointed" by the company's decision to oppose a tender offer by Oisix ra daichi Inc (3182.T).

The Shidax board's opposition to the tender offer by Oisix is "not the unanimous opinion of the Shidax group," a representative of the units said in a letter sent to Oisix and seen by Reuters.

The letter was dated Tuesday.

Later on Tuesday, Unison Capital said it would agree to a tender offer by Oisix if certain conditions were met, and the Nikkei newspaper reported that Colowide Co Ltd, a company mainly engaged in the restaurant business, proposed to take over Shidax's school lunch business.

No further details were immediately available.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely

