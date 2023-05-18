Sony eyes partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group

The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo
The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Sony Group (6758.T) said on Thursday that it is looking at a partial spin-off of finance business Sony Financial Group within the next two to three years.

Sony said it is looking at listing Sony Financial Group and retaining a stake of slightly less than 20%.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

