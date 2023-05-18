Sony eyes partial spin-off of Sony Financial Group
TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Sony Group (6758.T) said on Thursday that it is looking at a partial spin-off of finance business Sony Financial Group within the next two to three years.
Sony said it is looking at listing Sony Financial Group and retaining a stake of slightly less than 20%.
