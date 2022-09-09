South Africa approves Heineken's takeover of Distell with conditions

Glasses of Heineken beer are seen at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission approved Heineken's (HEIN.AS) purchase of wine and cider company Distell Group (DGHJ.J) as long as the merged entity invests more than 10 billion rand ($578 million) over five years in the country.

The Commission said on Friday the investment would be to maintain and grow the aggregate productive capacity of its operations and related facilities in South Africa.

The Dutch brewer announced in November its planned purchase of Distell and Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBS.NM) to form a southern African drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4 billion). read more

($1 = 17.3035 rand)

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by David Evans

