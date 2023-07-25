South Africa has no interest in selling stake in Telkom -minister

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South Africa has no interest in selling a stake in government-owned Telkom (TKGJ.J), South Africa's communications minister Mondli Gungubele said on Tuesday.

The government holds a 40% stake in Telkom.

Earlier this month Telkom said it had rejected an offer led by its former CEO to buy a majority stake in South Africa's third biggest telecoms company.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Susan Fenton

